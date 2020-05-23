Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $325.91. The company had a trading volume of 723,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.60. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.92.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.