Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after acquiring an additional 286,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.26. 1,483,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

