Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,253 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,094,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,267,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

