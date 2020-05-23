Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $71,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.01. 10,604,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,469,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

