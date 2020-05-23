NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Up 8.9% in May

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 335,400 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 808,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNDM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,467,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,834,016. The company has a market cap of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.48. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 67.68% and a negative net margin of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

