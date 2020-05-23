Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onto Innovation Inc. is in process control which include 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Onto Innovation Inc., formerly known as Nanometrics Incorporated, is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts. “

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Nanometrics stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. Nanometrics has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -187.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Nanometrics had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $139.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Nanometrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nanometrics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 779,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nanometrics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,888,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,020,000 after acquiring an additional 759,778 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,739,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,385,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,090,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nanometrics (ONTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.