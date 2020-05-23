National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

