Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $450.00 at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $429.32. 5,399,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,155,619. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $458.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

