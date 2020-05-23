New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWR. Wedbush downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on New Relic from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. 1,563,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,896,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in New Relic by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in New Relic by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 161,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

