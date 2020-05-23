NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NREF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.50. 68,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 13,500 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $256,230.00. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 19,413 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $159,186.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 109,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,159.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $3,191,000.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

