NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

PFHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of PFHD stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,610. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (PFHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.