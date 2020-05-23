NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NGM stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 148,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $34,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,595,742 shares of company stock worth $21,358,882 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

