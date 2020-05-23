Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 485 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,972,394. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $267.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ThinkEquity began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.