Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $880,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.58. The company had a trading volume of 307,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,763. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

