Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NIU stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $747.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,197,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth about $7,266,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.