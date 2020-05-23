Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOMD. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 716,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,406. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 321,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

