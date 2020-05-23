Nomura Instinet Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $252.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by Nomura Instinet from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.03.

Shares of HD traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.47. The stock has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

