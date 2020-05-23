Nomura Instinet Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $139.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Nomura Instinet from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,294,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,713. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

