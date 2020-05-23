Nomura Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $390.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Nomura from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $401.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.41. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

