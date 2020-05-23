Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSB. TD Securities downgraded Norbord from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC upgraded Norbord from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norbord from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Norbord from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norbord has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. 168,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 2.48. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.57 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,702,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,988,000 after acquiring an additional 146,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,898,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,146,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 6,822.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 897,704 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

