Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.73.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.47. 1,133,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.86. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

