Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.08% from the company’s current price.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 64,713,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,817,479. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

