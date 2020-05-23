Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of Novus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 245,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,224. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.31). Equities research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

