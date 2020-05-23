NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,601,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,644,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $215.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $363.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.68.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

