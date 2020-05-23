NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,008,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.96 and a 200-day moving average of $251.57. The stock has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $363.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.41.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

