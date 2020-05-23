NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.05. 25,601,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,644,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $363.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

