NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,990,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,830. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 118.84, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Mumma purchased 50,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 919,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,967.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jason T. Serrano purchased 60,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 412,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,531.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

