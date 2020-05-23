Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches Market Cap of $527,063.83

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $527,063.83 and $62,682.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.74 or 0.02099599 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

