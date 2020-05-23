Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) PT Raised to $12.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OPRA. Cowen began coverage on Opera in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.06. 197,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $138.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.04 million. Opera had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Opera by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Opera by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

