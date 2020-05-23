Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 191,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,385,000 after buying an additional 451,784 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $12,517,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 145,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 117.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 68,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

