Oppenheimer Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $88.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

XPO traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.61. 1,160,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.52.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,735,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 1,308.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 153,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 142,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 153,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

