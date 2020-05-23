Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $219.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $897,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 389,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,297,117.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $712,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,158,738.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,242 shares of company stock valued at $38,838,244. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,881,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,685,000 after buying an additional 273,269 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,469,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after buying an additional 210,539 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.