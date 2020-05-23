O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.99. The stock had a trading volume of 445,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 303.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after acquiring an additional 216,047 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $5,359,000. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $14,355,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $2,537,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.79.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

