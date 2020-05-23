Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $5.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 39.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OVV. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NYSE OVV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,539. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Insiders purchased a total of 141,990 shares of company stock valued at $839,957 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

