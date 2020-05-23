Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. FBR & Co cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pan American Silver from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.29. 3,104,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,385. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,360.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 261,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

