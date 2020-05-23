ParkinGo Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $820,833.08 and $207.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028359 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 563% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001827 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028671 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,231.75 or 1.00598309 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00082554 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

