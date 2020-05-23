Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.17.

PATK traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. 138,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $2,691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

