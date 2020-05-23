Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. 1,370,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,043. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Paychex by 14.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 7.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 23.8% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,620,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $4,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.