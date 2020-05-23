PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 1,737,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland acquired 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 145.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

