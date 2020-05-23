Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. 14,885,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,354,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

