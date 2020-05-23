Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 595,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,474,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

