Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price objective on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

