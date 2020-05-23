Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $880,762.75

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $880,762.75 and $66,029.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005174 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000608 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,276,044,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

