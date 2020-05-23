Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDD. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. 24,950,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,887. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.