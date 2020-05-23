Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDD. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

PDD stock traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.70. 24,950,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,887. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 60.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,007,000 after buying an additional 10,301,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,371,000 after buying an additional 1,490,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,178,000 after buying an additional 597,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,579,000 after buying an additional 738,120 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.