Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $691,034.85 and $338.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00808092 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033899 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00195243 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000804 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 443,309,008 coins and its circulating supply is 418,048,572 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

