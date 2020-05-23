PlatinumBAR 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $2,180.94 and $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.