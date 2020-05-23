Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $481,916.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $101,864.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $467,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,535. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.25. 96,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,657. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.