PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Update

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,724,000 after purchasing an additional 395,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130,305 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

PNC stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.48.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

