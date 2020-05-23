POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox and HitBTC. POA has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $236,820.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

